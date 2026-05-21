Goodyear Blimp lands on HB City Beach

The Goodyear Blimp landed on Huntington Beach’s city beach recently, much to the shock and amazement of passersby along Pacific Coast Highway. A blimp hasn’t landed like that since 1940. The staged promotion was designed to draw attention to the Pacific Air Show coming to Huntington Beach on Oct. 2-4, 2026. Among the riders disembarking on the sand near the Huntington Beach Pier were Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon, John Urdi (Visit Huntington Beach President & CEO), and Kevin Elliott (Code Four CEO). You can learn more at: pacificairshowusa.com. Photo by Terry Tintle