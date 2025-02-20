Seal Beach City Council OKs new Mary Wilson Library lease

The City Council on Feb. 10 unanimously approved a new lease agreement with the county to for the Mary Wilson Library. Orange County leases the building from the city government. The lease is for free. Staff doesn’t expect to spend money on the building this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Background

“The Orange County Public Libraries (OCPL) is a special district governed by the County of Orange (County) Board of Supervisors, and is the library services provider in Seal Beach,” according to the staff report prepared by Management Analyst Megan Coats.

“OCPL is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of 33 libraries throughout the county, including the Los Alamitos-Rossmoor Library located in the Shops at Rossmoor shopping center, and the Mary Wilson Library, located at 707 Electric Avenue,” Coats wrote.

“While the County owns the library property at the Shops at Rossmoor, the Mary Wilson Library (Library) building is owned by the City of Seal Beach (City), and a lease agreement governing the Library’s operations was established between the City and County on August 10, 1976,” Coats wrote.

“Since that time, the two entities have maintained a collaborative relationship regarding building maintenance and operations. Generally, the County has historically been responsible for interior and personal property of the Library portion of the building, while the City is responsible for the building maintenance, repairs, and replacements,” Coats wrote.

“For clarity, the City is entirely responsible for all operations and maintenance in the Senior Center portion of the building,” Coats wrote.

“The Library is an essential resource for the residents of Seal Beach with nearly 90,000 visits in 2024, about 28,000 of which were people attending comprehensive range of program offerings designed for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors,” Coats wrote.

“The Library is instrumental in providing crucial services, including access to books, current information, and various resources that promote learning. The Library also offers equipment for public use, such as computers, printers, and study spaces,” Coats wrote.

“The City and OCPL are proposing a new lease to refresh and modernize the language, while maintaining the intent and goals of the 1976 lease regarding the ongoing occupancy of the Libraryt,” Coats wrote.

“These proposed terms are designed to align with comparable lease agreements for library facilities established between the County and other municipalities within Orange County, as well as the provisions set forth in the 1976 lease agreement,” Coats wrote.

“Key Terms of the Proposed Lease:

“1. Term: 10-year initial term with two five-year extension options.

“2. Rent: The County’s use of the premises will continue to be rent-free in support of the community benefits it provides.

“3. Use: The premises will be used to provide free public library services.

“4. Maintenance:

“• The City will be responsible for major repairs, maintenance, and replacements for the premises building and parking lot, including structural elements, HVAC, and other building systems.

“• The County will provide janitorial services, maintain interior equipment and personal property, and be responsible for utilities supplied to the premises.

“5. Improvements:

“• The County may make improvements and changes to the premises, including installing fixtures, telecommunication devices, and equipment.

“• The City will provide and facilitate the replacement of both traditional lightbulbs and energy-efficient Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting,” Coats wrote.

“The City and OCPL have a shared goal of obtaining funding for capital improvements at the Library in the future, and recently collaborated on a grant application for Community Development Block Grant funds,” Coats wrote.

“Unfortunately, these funds were not awarded this year, but both entities will continue seeking grant resources for this building in the future to leverage this mutually beneficial partnership,” Coats wrote.

“Approval of this lease is not expected to have new budget implications for the fiscal year, as the City already maintains this building. Ongoing maintenance and capital improvements associated with the Library will continue to be addressed through the City’s annual budgeting process,” Coats wrote.