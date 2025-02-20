Zoeter Dog Park to get permanent fence

Seal Beach is expected to install a permanent fence in the Zoeter Dog Park, according to the District One council representative.

“Of some note is that utilizing my council discretionary funds, we are going to replace the temporary fencing at the Zoeter Dog Park with a permanent fence. This will allow us to have two sections that can be rotated to allow the grass to recover. The dog park has proven to be very popular, and this will help to keep each section looking better,” Council Member Joe Kalmick wrote in a Feb . 17 mail.

Kalmick didn’t have a date yet for when the fence goes.

In a phone interview, Kalmick said he didn’t know if the money for the fence would come from what was left from last year’s discretionary funds or this year’s discretionary fund. “At any rate I think I have enough money for the fence,” he said.

The adopted 2024-25 Seal Beach Budget allotted $10,120 in discretionary funds to each of the five council members.