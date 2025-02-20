Seal Beach resident celebrates 103rd birthday

Seal Beach Leisure World resident Ann Mills celebrates her 103rd birthday on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Mills’ niece, Debbie Scoccia of Huntington Beach, said:

“I got my Aunt the perfect card that says she has been alive 103 years, 1,236 months, 37,595 days, 902,280 hours and 54,136,800 minutes.”

During World War II Mills was known as one of the Rosie the Riveters. She worked on planes.

She also worked with her late husband Floyd in their orthopedic shoe business in Paramount, California. She’s spent her life caring for and serving others, including family members in both Nebraska and Long Beach.