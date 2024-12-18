City Council approves extended agreement with OCTA for I-405 Improvement Project

The City Council on Dec. 9 unanimously approved an extension to the agreement with the Orange County Transportation Authority for the I-405 Improvement Project. The agreement is now extended to June 30, 2025. This was the sixth amendment to the original agreement.

“The current Agreement with approved amendments will provide a maximum Project-related reimbursement of $940,600,” according to the staff report prepared by Associate Engineer David Spitz.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. Nothing was pulled from the Dec. 9 Consent Calendar.

Background

“On July 29, 2016, the City Council approved Cooperative Agreement No. C-6-1126 (‘Agreement’) between Orange County Transportation Authority (‘OCTA’) and the City of Seal Beach (‘City’) for the I-405 Improvement Project (‘Project’),” according to the staff report prepared by Associate Engineer David Spitz.

“The Project provided one (1) additional general-purpose lane and two (2) toll lanes in each direction between the westerly Orange County limits and the City of Costa Mesa,” Spitz wrote.

“The Agreement outlined the responsibilities of both the City and OCTA throughout the course of the Project and provided the financial mechanism for the City to receive reimbursement funds for staff time, consultant assistance, and pavement restoration upon completion,” Spitz wrote.

“The Agreement further provided $120,600 in reimbursement funds for the City and consulting services for the duration of the Project with amendment options, as necessary,” Spitz wrote.

“On June 25, 2024, the City entered into Amendment No. 5 to the Agreement to extend the term of the Agreement to December 31, 2024,” Spitz wrote.

“As the Agreement is set to expire on December 31, 2024, OCTA has requested the City enter into Amendment No. 6 to extend the term of the Agreement until June 30, 2025 to cover the remaining Project close out items,” Spitz wrote.