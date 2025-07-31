Seal Beach City Council amends conflict of interest code for 2025

The City Council on July 28 unanimously amended the Seal Beach conflict of interest code. The resolution amending the code acknowledged no changes to the codes for the Public Financing Authority.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Background

“The Political Reform Act (PRA), Government Code Section 81000, requires the City of Seal Beach (City) to adopt a Conflict-of-Interest Code,” according to the staff report by City Clerk Gloria Harper.

“A Conflict-of-Interest Code tells public officials, governmental employees, and consultants what financial interests they must disclose on their Statement of Economic Interest (Form 700). The PRA also requires local governments to review and, if necessary, to update their Conflict-of-Interest Code in each even-numbered year,” Harper wrote.

“On June 23, 2025, the City Council authorized and approved amendments to the Classification Plan to reclassify one (1) Maintenance Services Supervisor position within the Public Works Department on the Seal Beach Full-Time Pay Schedule to the following positions and grades,” Harper wrote.

“• Public Works Superintendent and designating this job classification to Grade 28B; and,

“• Senior Utilities Supervisor, and designating this job classification to Grade 28A; and,

“• Cross-Connection Control Specialist and designating this job classification to Grade 17,” Harper wrote.

“The Public Works Department oversees a broad range of responsibilities and specialized disciplines, requiring personnel with specific expertise and professional licenses to carry out their duties effectively. As the scope and complexity of municipal operations continue to evolve, it is critical that the City’s classification plan remains aligned with current regulatory standards, operational requirements, and workforce expectations,” Harper wrote.

Proposed changes included amending job titles to include the Public Works superintendent, senior utilities supervisor and cross connection control specialist; an appendix containing disclosure categories, authorization for changes in employee positions as listed in the Department Reorganization Plan, and an appendix that includes Fair Political Practices Commission Forms 804 and 805 for newly appointed positions and consultants.