City updates police services manager position specifications

On Monday, July 28, the City Council unanimously approved an updated job specification for a police services manager.

This was a Consent Calendar item.

Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion.

This item was not pulled.

Background

“The City of Seal Beach routinely reviews position descriptions to ensure they accurately reflect operational needs and industry standards,” according to the staff report prepared by Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas of the Support Services Bureau.

“The scope of non?sworn, professional public?safety services—including parking enforcement, traffic control, jail operations, and animal control—has expanded significantly since the Police Services Manager specification was created,” Nicholas wrote.

“A comprehensive review identified several areas requiring revision to align duties, minimum qualifications, and supervisory responsibilities with current practices,” Nicholas wrote.

“Key updates include:

“• Consolidates oversight of parking enforcement, traffic investigations, animal control, and jail operations under a single civilian manager responsible for program coordination, performance monitoring, and vendor relations.

“• Clarifies supervisory authority over Senior Community Services Officers, Police Aides, Crossing Guards, and other professional staff personnel, emphasizing employee development, coaching, and accountability.

“• Strengthens emphasis on public education and community engagement regarding traffic safety and responsible pet ownership.

“• Aligns minimum qualifications with industry best practice by requiring four (4) years of varied police community service experience (including leadership), California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (CLETS) certification within three (3) months of appointment, and coursework in police science or a related field.

“• Modernizes physical demands and environmental elements sections to comply with current occupational safety guidance,” Nicholas wrote.

According to Nicholas, the changes promote the recruitment and retention of high quality staff and support succession planning within the Seal Beach Police Department’s Support Services Bureau.