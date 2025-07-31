Seal Beach council receives city manager’s quarterly contract report

City manager may approve contracts up to $41,818

The Seal Beach council this week received and filed the quarterly report of contracts that were approved by the city manager or city department heads.

The vote was unanimous.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Background

“The City Manager has the authority to approve and execute contracts up to the amount of $41,818,” according to the staff report prepared by Deputy City Clerk Brandon DeCriscio.

“Seal Beach Municipal Code Section 3.20.005 authorizes the City Manager to delegate spending authority to Department Head,” DeCriscio wrote.

“For departments other than the Director of Public Works and the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, this authority shall not exceed $15,000 per purchase or contract. For the Director of Public Works, the limit is established per the City’s Charter Section 1010. For the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, other than for Finance Department expenditures which are set at $15,000, there is additional authority to authorize purchases for City Departments up to the City Manager’s established contract signing authority,” DeCriscio wrote.

The following information was taken from DeCriscio’s report.

The contracts are listed in order of agreement date, the approving department, the vendor, the amount, the purpose of the contract, and the expiration date.

• Agreement date: March 24, 2025—Public Works—Vestis Services, LLC—for $39,000—for Field Uniform Supply, Leaning and Logo Mat Services—expires March 24, 2027.

• Agreement date: March 30, 2025—Public Works—Local Agency Engineering Associates, Inc.—for $25,000—Amendment one to contract for Interagency Support and Program Management. Original term expired June 30, 2025. Term extended two years—expires June 30, 2027.

• April 7,2025—Public Works—Jeta Group, Inc. doing business as JP Electric—for $40,000—for General Electrical Installation, Maintenance and Repair Services—expires April 7, 2026.

• April 7—Public Works—NV5, Inc.—for $40,000—for Staffing Support Services—expires Dec. 31, 2025.

• April 8, 2025—Public Works—Partners in Control, Inc., doing business as Enterprise Automation—for $33,968—for Professional Automation Design, Installation and Implementation Services—April 8, 2026.

• April 14, 2025—Public Works—Duke Cultural Resources Management, LLC—for $16,780—for Archaeological Buried Site Testing Services for Beverly Manor Well—expires Dec. 31, 2025.

• May 13, 2025—Public Works—Environmental Compliance Inspection Services—Increase compensation from original agreement totaling $13,000—Amendment to contract for Fats, Oils and Grease inspection services—expires May 25, 2025.

• May 15, 2025—Public Works—Silsb Strategic Advisors, Inc.—for $40,000—for Strategic Support Services—expires July 1, 2026.

• May 19, 2025—Public Works—Ron’s Maintenance Inc.—$23,800—Catch Basin Cleaning and Maintenance Services—expires May 19, 2026.