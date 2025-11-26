Seal Beach Turkey Trot 2025 takes off in dry Saturday morning

Victor Contreras of Seal Beach took third overall in the 5K full course during the 2025 Seal Beach Turkey Trot race held Saturday, Nov. 24. According to the athlinks.com website, Contreras had a time of 17:32. There were 1,326 entries in the 5K, according to athlinks.com.

Miguel Alcobendas of Seal Beach took third overall in the 10K full course. His time was 35:49. There were 450 entries in the 10K, according to athlinks.com.

Zac Ernst of Seal Beach placed third overall in the Gym Challenge with a time of 28:59.

There were 48 entries in the Gym Challenge, according to athlinks.com.

Before the race began, District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau thanked Mother Nature for the dry morning just before the race.