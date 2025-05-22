Seal Beach announces water and sewer hearing for Monday, July 14

The city of Seal Beach is considering rate adjustments over the next five years.

The Seal Beach City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 14, in the City Council Chambers, at 211 Eighth St., Seal Beach, to consider proposed rates for water and sewer services. The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

The City Council will consider oral testimony and written materials submitted regarding proposed rate increases.

The City Council has the authority to make adjustments to proposed rate increases in response to oral testimony and written materials submitted for consideration.

On May 12, the Seal Beach City Council formally initiated the California Proposition 218 public notification for the hearing and proposed rate changes.

If more than 50% of parcel owners submit written protests to the city, the council will not be able to raise the rates.

In compliance with Proposition 218, the city mailed the Public Notice to inform Seal Beach property owners and water and wastewater (sewer) customers that proposed rate adjustments are being considered at the public hearing on July 14 and of their right to participate and to protest rate increases.

The public is encouraged to read the notice that began arriving in the mail as early as May 19, or access the document and related information at the city’s website at utilityratestudy.sealbeachca.gov.

The public can also request information by email at utilityrates@sealbeachca.gov or call the Public Works Department at (562) 342-7389.

If adopted, the proposed rate adjustments would become effective Aug. 1 of this year. All interested persons are invited to participate at the time and place specified to give oral or written testimony, as well as written protests, regarding the proposed rate adjustments. Instructions for submitting a written protest and/or written objection are included in the notice.

The city will host two informational open houses for the public to learn about their water and wastewater services, proposed rates, and how proposed rates may impact their water and/or sewer bill. The open houses will feature a series of stations staffed by subject matter experts who will be available for one-on-one conversations. Attendees are free to arrive and depart at their convenience. Content will be the same at each session listed below:

• Weeknight open house: Wednesday, June 4, 5:30-7 p.m. Seal Beach Fire Station No. 48

3131 North Gate Road, Seal Beach, CA 90740.

• Weekend open house:

Saturday, June 14, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Seal Beach Fire Station No. 48

3131 North Gate Road, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Seal Beach owns and operates water and sewer systems that serve a population of about 25,000 people. About 85 percent of our water use is drawn from local groundwater supplies, while the rest is imported from Northern California and the Colorado River. The city’s water system consists of four wells, two reservoirs, two booster stations, nearly 75 miles of water mains, and approximately 5,350 service connections.

The city’s wastewater collection system consists of 34 miles of sewer lines, six pump stations, and 800 manholes. The city does not own or operate wastewater treatment facilities but transports the wastewater to Orange County Sanitation District to be treated.