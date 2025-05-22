Council OKs SBPD purchase of 10,000 rifle rounds

The council on May 12 unanimously authorized the Seal Beach Police to buy 10,000 rounds of rifle ammunition from Dooly Enterprise, Inc.

The cost: $5,107.35.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. Nothing was pulled from the Consent Calendar.

“The Seal Beach City Council adopted Ordinance 1694, approving a ‘military Equipment’ use policy, in April of 2022,” according to the staff report by Capt. Michael Ezroj of the SBPD Operations Bureau.

“This policy complies with Government Code sections 7070 through 7075 (AB 481) and requires the Police Department to obtain approval from the City Council prior to acquiring equipment that is covered by the policy,” Ezroj wrote.

“Under these new state laws, once the City has adopted a compliant policy, law enforcement agencies are now required to first obtain approval from their respective governing body prior to funding, seeking funding for, or acquiring ‘military equipment.’ Law enforcement agencies are not permitted to use ‘military equipment,’ as defined in state law, unless it is permitted by the policy,” Ezroj wrote.

“There are no reasonable alternatives to the ammunition requested in this report. SBPD officers are already equipped and trained with rifles. SBPD needs additional ammunition for ongoing operation, training, qualification, and reserve supplies,” Ezroj wrote.