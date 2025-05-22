Local elected President of Committees for Philharmonic Society of OC

Kathy Barrett, member of the HHPC Seal Beach Group, was recently elected president of the Committees of the OC Philharmonic Society. She will begin her term on June 1.

She served as president of the local group for two years and has chaired various programs since the groups beginning in 2016. Kathy also chaired two years of successful fund raising during the difficult Covid period. Her local group is honored to have her serve.

As a registered nurse for 40 years, Kathy knows the importance of music education to develop the child’s brain. The Society provides numerous musical experiences for all the children of Orange County, and members volunteer at special concerts and community tours held at Segerstrom and other OC venues. The group also collects instruments to donate to the schools of OC. Information on donating an instrument or becoming a member of the Seal Beach group can be obtained by calling Virginia Fraser, at 562-596-8591.