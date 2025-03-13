SCU steps in to support LAEF’s fundraising campaign

As the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) shifted to an all-new fundraising event in 2025, Southland Credit Union stepped up as a top sponsor! Southland has supported LAEF’s Royal Gala and Fundraising February for Los Al Kids for over 10 years, so LAEF was thrilled to have their support again this year with the shift to LAEF’s Night Out. Southland generously contributed at the $15,000 sponsorship level, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to local education and community development.

Southland’s strong ties to LAEF run deep, with their very own President & CEO Thomas Lent holding the esteemed title of King of Hearts in 2015. Lent also served as Chair of the LAEF Board, further underscoring the credit union’s dedication to supporting the district’s educational initiatives.

A $1.2 billion credit union, Southland serves 70,000 members across Orange and Los Angeles Counties. With branch locations in Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Lynwood, Downey, Carson, Santa Monica, and downtown Los Angeles, as well as on the Cal State Long Beach campus, Southland operates as a not-for-profit cooperative. The credit union is committed to providing exceptional and innovative financial services with a personal touch. As a proud member of the Los Alamitos community, Southland also supports a variety of local initiatives, including the Los Alamitos Trunk or Treat, the Los Alamitos Elevate Teen Expo, the Los Alamitos Winter Wonderland, and the State of the District event.

“Southland Credit Union is honored to continue our support for LAEF and its vital work for Los Al Kids,” said Tom Lent, President and CEO. “We are thrilled to be part of an event that helps shape the future of education in our community.”

Proceeds from LAEF’s Night Out directly support Innovation Grants, which enrich the educational experience for students in the Los Alamitos School District. Grants are requested by school staff and impact all six elementary schools, both middle schools, Los Alamitos High School and the Adult Transition Program.

To learn more or participate in LAEF’s Night Out and Innovation Grants, visit https://laef4kids.org/lno/.

LAEF, the nonprofit partner of the Los Alamitos Unified School District, is committed to enhancing educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs for students from Pre-K to 12th grade. For more information, please call (562) 799-4700 x80424 or visit www.LAEF4Kids.org.