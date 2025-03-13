Los Alamitos High softball trying to find consistency

It’s been a rough start for the Los Alamitos High softball team, but Head Coach Rob Weil is hopeful that his squad can come around soon as Sunset League play is just around the corner. The Griffins have played some strong teams in preseason, falling to Norco in a close 6-5 game before heading out to the Dave Kops Tournament of Champions in Bullhead City over the weekend.

The Griffins got a strong start in the opener of the TOC, beating Whittier Christian, 3-1, to advance to the second round. But the Griffins stumbled in the next round as a couple of defensive miscues opened the door for O’Connor High of Phoenix to score three runs in the second and three more in the fourth to get a 6-2 win.

The Griffins scored two in the third to cut the lead to 3-2, but despite threatening later in the game, the Griffins could not push any more runs across.

“We’ve got to be more consistent on, you know, making contact and making adjustments,” Griffin Head Coach Rob Weil said after the O’Connor game. Weil said that aside from wins, he was looking for the team to find some growth and chemistry.

“We’re kind of a young team, so, you know, we’ve got to build some chemistry and have everybody believe in what they’re doing,” Weil said.

The Griffins were able to finish the tournament on a positive note as they defeated Millikan of Long Beach, 7-5, in their final game. Los Al has home games against Orange Lutheran on Friday, at 3:15 p.m.