Seal Beach prepares for 51st Annual Run

Seal Beach is gearing up for a Spring-time annual tradition, the Run Seal Beach 5k/10k Run/Walk, set to take place on April 5. With expectations of over 4,000 participants, the race welcomes runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, continuing its legacy of fostering community and supporting local organizations.

More than just another community run, Run Seal Beach is also a fundraiser for the community grant program. Since 2003 Run Seal Beach has distributed over $2.1 million in grants to local non-profit organizations focused on youth and fitness activities. Last year alone, 59 different groups benefited from the race’s annual grant program, highlighting the event’s impact on the Seal Beach and Los Alamitos communities.

The race offers participants a scenic course that showcases the beauty of Seal Beach. The updated 10K course for 2025 will feature a new highlight: the recently constructed Navy Pier. This addition promises runners a unique and breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean, adding an extra layer of excitement to the race. The 10k course begins at the Marina Community Center, winds through the charming streets of Old Town Seal Beach, onto the Navy Pier, back through Old Town and culminates at the iconic Seal Beach Pier.

While the 10K race is a highlight, Run Seal Beach is designed to be inclusive, welcoming participants of all fitness levels. Approximately 1,000 walkers are expected to join the event, demonstrating the race’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle for everyone. The event also includes a Kids Fun Run, where 250 children will have the opportunity to race and enjoy the festivities in the Fun Zone.

Beyond the races, Run Seal Beach has forged strong partnerships with several local charities, including Ronald McDonald House, Back on My Feet, and Peer 1 on 1. These collaborations extend the event’s impact beyond race day, ensuring that the funds raised continue to support those in need throughout the year.

For those looking to prepare for the race, the Seal Beach Run Club offers a supportive and encouraging environment. Led by Jared Strong and Jaslyn Mota, the club meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m., providing training sessions and fostering a sense of community among runners of all abilities. The club’s dedicated members are enthusiastic about welcoming new participants and helping them prepare for Run Seal Beach.

The race day experience extends beyond the finish line. Participants and spectators alike can enjoy the Finish Line Festival at Eisenhower Park. The Festival includes sponsors and other local businesses and the race’s awards ceremony.

Run Seal Beach is entirely volunteer-led and operated, ensuring that a greater portion of the funds raised directly supports the grant program. This commitment to community involvement and efficient fundraising has enabled the event to donate over $2 million to local non-profits focused on youth and recreation in Seal Beach and Los Alamitos.

The event’s organizers emphasize the importance of giving back and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Run Seal Beach is not just a race; it’s a time-honored tradition that strengthens the bonds of the community and supports vital local programs. The race’s flat course, scenic views, and welcoming atmosphere make it an ideal event for both seasoned athletes and first-time participants.

As the 51st Run Seal Beach approaches, anticipation is building. The event promises to be a memorable day of fitness, fun, and philanthropy, celebrating the spirit of Seal Beach and its commitment to community. Whether you’re a runner, walker, volunteer, or spectator, Run Seal Beach offers an opportunity to be part of a tradition that makes a real difference.

For those interested in participating or learning more about the event, registration and additional information are available at RunSealBeach.com. The organizers encourage everyone to join in this special celebration of community and fitness.