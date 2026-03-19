SBPD welcomes new chaplain

The SBPD has a new chaplain.

The Seal Beach Police Department recently welcomed Sister Eymard Flood as the department’s newest police chaplain.

Chaplain Flood brings more than six decades of experience in education, pastoral care, and community service.

A member of the Sisters of St. Clare, Chaplain Flood entered religious life in 1962 and began her ministry teaching in England before coming to the United States in 1967.

She served for more than 17 years as an educator and principal in schools throughout Southern California, including in Chula Vista, Encinitas, Vista, and Brea. Following her years in education, Chaplain Flood directed programs in faith formation, bereavement ministry, outreach to the homebound, and parish retreats. In 1986, she was appointed Vicar for Religious for the Diocese of Orange, where she worked closely with religious communities, served on the Diocesan Executive Committee, and supervised eleven diocesan departments.

Currently, Chaplain Flood serves as chaplain to the Seal Beach City Rotary Club, the Women’s Council, and the St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Columban Parish.

Her outreach extends well beyond parish walls and includes coordinating charitable projects for the homeless, supporting the Blanket Project for Isaiah House in Santa Ana, and leading an international sewing project that has helped more than 1,000 widows in India achieve economic independence. In recognition of her outstanding service, Chaplain Flood received the Benemerenti Papal Award from Pope Benedict XVI in 2009.

Flood will provide support to Seal Beach officers, professional staff, and their families as well as others.