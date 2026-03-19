SBPD to host ‘Coffee With The Chief’ at Bogart’s 

The Seal Beach Police Department invites community members to join Chief of Police Michael Henderson for Coffee with the Chief on Friday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bogart’s Coffee House, 905 Ocean Ave.

This informal community event offers residents an opportunity to enjoy coffee, meet with Chief Henderson, and discuss important local issues facing Seal Beach. Topics will include homelessness, traffic enforcement, and other public safety concerns affecting the community.

Coffee with the chief is designed to encourage open conversation between the Police Department and the public in a relaxed, welcoming setting.

Community members are encouraged to stop by, ask questions, share concerns, and connect directly with department leadership.