Briefing Room: Coyotes have been more active locally

Hi Seal Beach,

If it feels like coyotes have been a little more visible lately, you are not imagining it. This time of year is coyote puppy season. According to the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources program, coyotes typically breed in late January and February, with pups generally born in March and April. As a result, adult coyotes may be more active and, in some cases, more protective around denning areas while they raise their young.

That does not mean every coyote sighting is an emergency. In fact, coyotes are a normal part of the Southern California environment and play an important ecological role by helping control rodent and other small animal populations. Problems tend to arise when coyotes lose their natural fear of people, often because of easy food sources such as pet food left outdoors, unsecured trash, fallen fruit, or intentional feeding.

Puppy season is also a good reminder that pet safety matters. Coyotes are canines, and they may react more strongly to dogs when young are nearby. Wildlife guidance consistently recommends keeping pets close, keeping dogs on short leashes, and avoiding areas where coyotes may be denning. A coyote that is acting defensively around a dog may be protecting pups, not randomly acting out.

If you do encounter a coyote that lingers or comes too close, the goal is to make it uncomfortable and encourage it to move along. Stand tall, make noise, wave your arms, clap, shout, and continue until the animal fully retreats.

This kind of humane hazing helps reinforce that coyotes should keep their distance from people. The city’s coyote management plan also emphasizes removing attractants, keeping cats indoors, securing trash, and never feeding coyotes.

Seal Beach residents already have a Coyote Reporting Portal available to document sightings, den locations, attractants, encounters, and aggressive behavior (https://www.sealbeachca.gov/City-Services/Animal-Control). The same reporting form is also available through the MySealBeach app, and those reports help staff identify patterns, map hot spots, and focus education and response where it is needed most. For routine coyote issues, residents should use the reporting portal or contact Seal Beach Animal Control directly at animalcontrol@sealbeachca.gov or (562) 799-4100 ext. 1606.

Seal Beach is a community that cares deeply about both public safety and responsible coexistence with wildlife. The goal is not to panic every time a coyote is seen. The goal is to keep people and pets safe, reduce the things that attract coyotes into neighborhoods, and make sure wildlife stays wild. Good reporting, good habits, and a little extra awareness during puppy season go a long way.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach!

Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.