SBPD urges public to renew their dog licenses

If you got a Seal Beach dog license last July, it will expire this month. Today is Thursday, July 31, 2025. In order to avoid late penalties, ensure your dog’s license has not expired more than 30-days, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

When the city inaugurated its PetData online licensing portal in July 2024, hundreds of residents obtained one-year tags; consequently, a substantial number of those licenses will lapse in July 2025.

All dogs 4 old or older must possess a current license and an up-to-date rabies vaccination as a condition of lawful residency within the city.

Licensing or renewal may be completed in either of the following ways. Owners may visit PetData.com/SealBeach, select “Apply Online,” upload a current rabies certificate (and, if applicable, proof of spay or neuter), and remit payment by credit card; multiple dogs may be licensed in a single session, and a nominal convenience fee applies.

Alternatively, owners may complete a physical application available at the lobby of the Seal Beach Police Department.

Each Seal Beach license tag remains valid for one year from the date of purchase and may not extend beyond the expiration date of the rabies vaccination on file.

For more information, consult PetData.com/SealBeach, phone (877) 730- 6348, or contact Seal Beach Animal Control at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1160 or at animalcontrol@sealbeachca.gov.