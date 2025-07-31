SBPD seeks volunteers for VIPS Program

The Seal Beach Police Department is now accepting applications for its next class of Volunteers in Policing Services. Residents who want to give back to their community and support local public safety are encouraged to apply.

“Our VIPS are truly a force multiplier,” said Chief of Police Michael Henderson. “They assist with essential duties that allow our officers to focus on frontline policing. From staffing our substation to supporting records, patrol, and vehicle logistics, our volunteers help us deliver outstanding service to the community.”

VIPS contribute in a variety of roles, including:

• Fleet and logistics support: transporting police vehicles for service, maintenance, or upgrades

• Records and administration: assisting the Records Bureau with clerical work and digital filing

• Patrol observation: serving as extra eyes and ears around the city in clearly marked VIPS vehicles

• McGaugh Elementary School crossing guard assignments

• Assisting with parades and special events,

• Staffing the Seal Beach Police Substation at the Pier

• Supporting emergency response operations when needed

Applicants must be willing to undergo a background check and commit to regular volunteer hours each month. The program is open to adults who have a passion for community service and want to make a meaningful difference.

A four-week VIPS Academy will be held in October 2025, meeting once per week to prepare volunteers for their new role. Interviews are tentatively scheduled for late September.

To learn more about the program and apply, visit: www.sealbeachpd.com/vips

Applications must be submitted no later than Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2025.

For more information, please contact Capt. Nick Nicholas at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1160 or nnicholas@sealbeachca.gov.