SBPD to take back unwanted prescription drugs on Oct. 26

On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Seal Beach Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your pills for disposal to the Leisure World Retirement Community front gate at 13533 Seal Beach Blvd.

The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines – flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/.