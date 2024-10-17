Residents enjoy tasty way to support booster clubs

They came early and hungry as hundreds of area residents wandered throughout the gated area of the Taste for Los Alamitos event looking for a taste of some amazing dishes.

Long lines of people two and three deep snaked around the fenced-in area at the parking lot of the Shops at Rossmoor before the gates officially opened Saturday for this year’s taste fest.

According to event organizer Larry Strawther, approximately 40 local eating establishments had menus containing soup to nuts to raise funds for local booster clubs at the annual fundraising event.

“It was more crowded than I thought it was going to be,” said Strawther, “I mean there are a lot of things going on these days.”

A new attraction this year added substantial excitement to the food, fun, and silent auction. Financial Partners Credit Union set up a “money booth,” giving eager participants a taste of financial success.

Each of the participants would get 10 seconds in the money booth, with air blowers sending dollar bills hurtling through the air as those in the booths could keep as many of the dollars as they could catch.

People like Shirley Chung, of Rossmoor, whose first time at the Taste for Los Al, stepped into the money booth and grabbed as many dollars as she could during the brief moments the dollar bills flew around her.

“This is my first year attending,” said Chung. “I got a chance to win a little money for one of the booster clubs, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Mark Denny, another lucky participant, said he was donating his twenty-two dollars in winnings to his favorite softball team.

Financial Partners Credit Union donated all of the prize money, said Strawther,

With more than 300 pounds of fresh shrimp, the grill at the San Pedro Fish Market was always a popular place to be.

Chef Frank DeLoach said this was his fourth year participating in the event, grilling the famous shrimp and potato mix.

“Los Alamitos is our neighbor,” said DeLoach, “and we just want to help out and be good neighbors. It’s also fun to be hanging out with everybody,” he said.

Other businesses like Taco Surf, Katella Deli, and many local favorites served up dishes for free, donating the food to support local booster clubs. There was bar-b-que, tacos, Italian pasta, specialty meats, mac and cheese, burgers, and much more available for the sampling.

Strawther said these local restaurants donate the food and provide free samples as long lines lick their lips and wait for another sample to help a good cause. People purchase tickets for the event and can also donate through various venues like the silent auction.

Srawther said he and three others formed the nonprofit Our Los Al more than two decades ago to help local booster clubs and other school-related groups raise money to support their activities.

In the past, the event generated more than $200,000 annually for various programs at Los Alamitos High School and related booster clubs. Each of the local clubs is. afforded a variety of ways to raise much-needed funding for their activities, said Strawther.

While the silent auction proceeds were about the same as last year, he said, it will be a while before they know the results of this year’s event.