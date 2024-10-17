Briefing Room: The importance of RACES volunteers in emergencies

The Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) in Seal Beach is a volunteer program consisting of amateur radio operators, or HAMS, who assist during emergencies. These volunteers are crucial in providing communications support by observing local conditions, relaying emergency messages, and assisting at the Emergency Operations Center and Incident Command Post. RACES ensures reliable communication during disasters, playing a vital role in the city’s emergency response.

This week, we’re bringing you a letter from Mr. Dick Crow, the Chief Radio Operator for the group: Amateur Radio Activated Into Flood Areas of North Carolina: “RACES and ARES are volunteer-organized groups of Amateur Radio Operators who are activated after an emergency, such as the devastating floods that have inundated the flood areas around Ashville, North Carolina. RACES and ARES have provided emergency communication in support of local cities like the current emergencies in Buncombe County, including Ashville and also cities in Alamance County. Flooding was so severe that in many parts of these counties, there was no power, telephone, or cellular phone service…in other words, all other communication services failed.

“But not Amateur Radio with emergency organizations like RACES (Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services), sponsored by FEMA and administered through each city’s Emergency Coordinator, and ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Services), sponsored by the America Radio Relay League. These two services provide several communication tools including voice and messaging forms through a program called Winlink to the Incident Commander, including communication for the Police and Fire Departments and other agencies. According to public information via the Internet North Carolina Amateurs have supported the communication needs of the Emergency Incident Commander, but also have done neighborhood ‘windshield’ checks, Door to Door resident checks and have operated with Police Patrol Cars for needs throughout their patrol areas.

“Many messages found on the Internet all say that Radio Amateurs in the affected area provided a very necessary communication link ‘When all Else Failed.’

“Radio Amateurs fund their own equipment, neither receive, nor want any form of renumeration as Ham Radio is considered a Public Service.

“Here in the Seal Beach/Los Alamitos area we have 4 Amateur Radio communication stations; the first is at the Seal Beach Police Department, the Seal Beach Pier Station, Fire Station 48 and at the Los Alamitos Police Station. Several Amateurs are equipped to provide strategically located Field Emergency Radio Stations using Solar Charged Battery Operated Radios in most areas of both cities.

“Sealbeach/Los Alamitos RACES drill each Wednesday evening to check that we are assured our Radio Systems can connect through our Repeater atop the Boeing Building and/or via Simplex operation not using a Repeater. The 25 Plus members of the Cities RACES Team also Drill by enacting Field Drills with fictional scenarios at least 2 times per year. We also support community events.

“We have learned through problems during other areas’ emergencies that we must continue to Drill to Be Prepared. Each Team Member will know exactly what is expected in the event of an emergency, one that we pray will never happen, but knowing full well that an Earthquake is inevitable. Local residents are encouraged to form a neighborhood communication network using Family Radio Systems. No license is required, and a good Motorola set of 2 Radios would cost about $100.

“For more information regarding RACES log onto www.RACES41.com.”

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach. Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.govtoday!