SBPD seeks suspect in attempted theft of $3,500 bike

A man attempted to steal a bicycle valued at $3,500 from a bike rack attached to the victim’s car. The value of the bicycle classifies the crime as attempted grand theft. The Seal Beach Police Department is seeking the man who failed to get someone else’s bike.

On Feb. 25, at about 4:21 p.m., the Police Department received a call of an attempted bicycle theft in the area of the 1000 block of Bolsa Avenue. Just prior to the time of call, the victim was sitting in his office which overlooked the business complex’s parking lot. The victim was facing his vehicle which was parked in the lot.

The victim noticed a male suspect approach the car and inspect the bicycle which was secured to the bike rack. The suspect attempted to steal the victim’s bicycle by cutting the straps and pulling the bike off the rack. When the victim realized the suspect was trying to steal the bicycle, the victim confronted the suspect who promptly gave up on his attempt to take the bike. The suspect quickly walked away. As the suspect was fleeing the area, a witness was able to take a photograph of the suspect. Although the victim’s bicycle was not stolen, there was damage to the bicycle and rack.

Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect was described as a male Caucasian, approximately 25 years old, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, with light brown or blonde hair. He was wearing a dark colored t-shirt and pants.

The Seal Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this suspect. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Jorge Muñiz at 562-799-4100 ext. 1108.