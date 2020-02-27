Crime Log: published Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on a 6-page summary version of the log recently provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Summary logs contain no detail about incidents or arrests.

IN SEAL BEACH

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

• Obtain Money, Etc., by False pretenses—11 a.m.—Eighth Street.

• Petty Theft—Noon to 12:15 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard.

• Petty Theft, From Car—3:30 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

• Residential Burglary—Seal Beach Boulevard—Between 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, and 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, a home was burglarized. There was no forced entry. Reported Feb. 14.

• Identity Theft—De Monte Drive—Between 1:03 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, and 1:03 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, Someone got or tried to get credit using another person’s identity. Reported Feb. 14.

• Arrest—San Gabriel River Bike Trail—Police arrested Jarrod Kyle Mason on suspicion of false personation of another.

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue—Police arrested Brandon Howard Hickenbottom on suspicion of disorderly conduct, alcohol.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

• Car Burglary—1:07-1:25 a.m.—Ironwood Avenue.

• Arrest—Ironwood Avenue—Police arrested Michael Anthony Murillo on suspicion of car burglary.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Rodger Raul Falomir on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

• Grand Theft, Car Parts—Midnight-7:30 a.m.—Electric Avenue and Seal Way.

• Arrest—Loyola Plaza and College Park Drive—Police arrested Oscar Silva Leon on suspicion of drunken driving.

• Arrest—Del Monte Drive—Police arrested Alvin Dale Charles on suspicion of battery on spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Rudy Arocha Jr. on suspicion of shoplifting less than $950 worth of merchandise.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Cynthia Noemy Rosa on on suspicion of shoplifting less than $950 worth of merchandise.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

• Grand Theft From Buildings—3:09 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY

• Graffiti—11:42 a.m.—Knollwood Road.