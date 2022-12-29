SBPD promotes 4 officers

The Seal Beach Police Department is ringing in the new year by promoting four officers to the rank of police corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain.

In late November of 2022, Michael Henderson was selected to be the Seal Beach Chief of Police. As a result of this internal promotion, several vacancies were created within the ranks of the Seal Beach Police Department. After an extensive testing and evaluation process, the following individuals have been promoted:

• Officer Benjamin Jaipream was promoted to the rank of police corporal. Cpl. Jaipream joined the SBPD in 2017 and was promoted to acting corporal in September of 2021. He graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Corporal Jaipream spent the first 14 years of his law enforcement career with the Westminster Police Department where he was assigned to Patrol and the Detective Bureau. As a detective, he investigated property and financial crimes and was assigned to the Target Gang Unit, Narcotics and Vice. He also served as a Field Training Officer, Range Master, Arrest/Control Tactics Instructor, and a member of the West County SWAT Entry Team Member. Corporal Jaipream is currently assigned to the Patrol Division and serves as a Field Training Officer, Range Master, Lead Administrative Explorer Advisor, and Operations Sergeant of the West County SWAT Team.

• Corporal Jeff Gibson was promoted to the rank of police sergeant. Sgt. Gibson has served as a police officer for 19 years. He joined the Seal Beach Police Department in 2009 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division as a Watch Commander. Throughout his career, Sergeant Gibson has worked a variety of assignments including Detectives, Motor Officer, Field Training Officer, Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, Beach Patrol, and Explorer Advisor. Sergeant Gibson is currently finishing his Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Safety and was awarded Police Officer of the Year in 2016 and 2018. In his spare time, Sergeant Gibson enjoys spending time with his family, riding all types of motorcycles, surfing, and playing the drums.

• Detective Sergeant Chris Hendrix was promoted to the rank of police lieutenant. Lt. Hendrix served as the Detective Sergeant and has 16 years of experience with the Seal Beach Police Department. Prior to his service with the Seal Beach Police Department, Lieutenant Hendrix served for eight years on active duty as a United States Marine and was promoted to the military rank of sergeant. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona and is currently working on his master’s degree at California Coast University. Lieutenant Hendrix lives locally with his wife and their three dogs. Their hobbies include camping, enjoying time with their dogs, bike riding, and spending time with friends.

• Lt. Nick Nicholas was promoted to the rank of police captain. (City Manager Jill Ingram announced Nicholas’ promotion at a recent City Council meeting.) Capt. Nicholas has been with the Seal Beach Police Department since 2010. He has served in various assignments including most recently as the Operations Bureau Lieutenant and Public Information Officer.

Captain Nicholas also worked as a patrol watch commander, field training officer, terrorism liaison officer, explorer post advisor, homeless liaison officer, and beach/bike patrol officer, and was assigned as the Department’s Narcotics Detective. Captain Nicholas holds a master’s degree in Political Science and a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration (both from California State University, Fullerton). He is also the Department’s Police Facility Dog Handler and works every day with his partner K-9 Yosa.

“I am happy to announce the new leaders we are promoting within our ranks,” said Chief of Police Michael Henderson. “I have worked closely with all of them, and I know they will excel in their new positions. I am extremely proud of the fact that we had internal candidates who were willing to apply to take on the additional responsibilities of these administrative positions. All the candidates demonstrated dedication to the Department and the community, and I am grateful to those who participated in the arduous testing process. Special thanks should be given to the Seal Beach City Council Members and City Manager Jill Ingram for their trust and support.”

For more information about the Seal Beach Police Department, please follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @sealbeachpolice.