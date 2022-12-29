Local Submarine Veterans gather to celebrate holiday season

On December 10, the United States Submarine Veterans Inc (USSVI) Los Angeles-Pasadena Base held its 2022 Christmas Luncheon at the Navy Golf Course Conference Center in Los Alamitos. Submarine veterans present represented WWII and the Cold War eras.

Base Commander Dave Vanderveen recognized wives and family members as well as guests in attendance, including Dave Lynn and Kevin Young from the Seal Beach Lions Club who were instrumental in their club’s initiation of and leadership over the 2022 restoration project for the U.S. Submarine Veterans WWII National Memorial West (located at the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach.) Dave Lynn spoke about the project and its personal connection to his family.

The luncheon also included a formal induction ceremony to honor two members – Michael Swanson and Gregory Paulson, both joining the group’s long list of members who qualified for induction into the “Holland Club” for having been designated “Qualified in Submarines” for over 50 years. Certificates presented to these two, as well as the applause from the luncheon attendees, recognized their significant achievement and submarine service.

For more than 75 years The United States Submarine Veterans Inc., (USSVI) has perpetuated the memory of submarine sailors who gave their lives in the pursuit of duties while serving their country that their dedication, deeds and supreme sacrifice may be a constant source of motivation toward greater accomplishments. At the same time, USSVI has focused on the support, health and welfare of submarine veterans and their families. USSVI’s L.A.-Pasadena Base meets regularly in Seal Beach.

