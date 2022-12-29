Families remember loved ones lost to Fentanyl

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the founder of Project Eli, which is dedicated to increasing public awareness of the dangers of Fentanyl, hosted a candle-lighting and tree-lighting ceremony for families who lost a child or loved one. The candles were flameless.

The event was held on Dec. 17, in Eisenhower Park. “All but one child (Gabriel) lost their lives to a fentanyl caused death,” wrote Perla Mendoza in a Dec. 20 email, referring to the faces shown in the display in the above photograph.

“Most either died or lived in Orange County. It was a beautiful way to come together and remember our loved ones and spread awareness on fentanyl, locally. A total win win,” Mendoza wrote.

“People were moved and asked questions. Some had no idea what fentanyl was, others thanked us for spreading awareness,” Mendoza wrote.

Seal Beach resident Mendoza founded and named Project Eli after her son Daniel “Elijah” Figueroa, who died at the age of 20 after taking a single pill of Fentanyl. He bought the pill along with 14 others believing they were painkillers.