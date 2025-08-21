Leisure World’s own Mick Jagger

By Lee Whittington

In the heart of Leisure World, Seal Beach—a community known for its vibrant retirees —lives a man who refuses to let age dim his spotlight. By day, he’s a friendly neighbor working out at the gym or swimming laps in the pool at this gated community. But by night, he transforms into “Dick Swagger,” the electrifying frontman of a Rolling Stones tribute band, channeling the swagger and charisma of Mick Jagger himself.

David Anthony has spent the past forty years perfecting his impersonation of the legendary rock icon. He began singing Rolling Stones songs when he was a teenager. “In an age without the internet, I had to research song lyrics from reference books at public libraries,” he added. Anthony founded the tribute band in 1994, initially called ‘Sticky Fingers’,” and adopted the stage name “Dick Swagger.” He changed the band’s name in 2007 to “Hollywood Stones,” and they’ve been rocking venues across Southern California ever since. With his leather pants, a long mane of hair, and moves that defy age, Anthony commands the stage like Mick Jagger. He mimics Jagger’s signature strut, vocal style, and stage charisma with precision, making the live performances feel like a true Rolling Stones experience.

While performing with his band at a recent summer concert in Leisure World, Anthony transported the audience back to the golden age of rock. This July evening, he had a standing-room-only crowd on their feet dancing at their seats in the 2,500-seat Leisure World amphitheater. What made the performance even more remarkable was that Anthony had undergone a knee replacement surgery just months prior. He went to great lengths to entertain the crowd that night, adding, “I brought an ice machine to the amphitheater to help with the pain and keep the swelling down.”

Anthony and his band now perform at around a dozen events every year, allowing him to spend more time with his two teenage children. Their next performance in Seal Beach is expected to be at the Bay Theater in November. When asked how long he plans to continue as Mick Jagger, he said, “I plan to keep performing as long as there is a demand.” Anthony has lived in Leisure World for the past four years and enjoys working out at the gym and spending time in the pool, rehabbing his new knee. For David Anthony, Leisure World is a place for recreation and relaxation, but when the lights hit the stage and the first chords of “Satisfaction” ring out, there’s no doubt—Mick lives here.