SBPD makes felony DUI arrest

Seal Beach Police arrested a Norwalk man on suspicion of felony DUI after he was allegedly involved in a solo-vehicle traffic collision in which two passengers were seriously injured.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, at about 1:12 a.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a vehicle which collided into the Taco Surf restaurant located at 16281 Pacific Coast Highway. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a vehicle had collided with the building. No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved. The vehicle was occupied by three adult men.

Two passengers were transported to local hospitals. One passenger suffered fractures and other non-life-threatening injuries. The other passenger sustained major head trauma, fractures, and remains in critical condition.

The driver was identified as Ted Lorenzo Ramirez, 22, of Norwalk. Ramirez sustained minor injuries and was placed under arrest on suspicion of §23153(a) California Vehicle Code, felony driving under the influence causing injuries. He was later booked at the Orange County Jail.

“This is a very tragic incident that could have been entirely prevented,” said Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak.

“There is no excuse for driving drunk,” he said.

“The SBPD has and will continue to dedicate resources to not only arresting intoxicated drivers who get behind the wheel, but also preventing people from doing so in the first place. We are working with neighboring agencies to conduct multi-agency DUI saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and education campaigns. If you are planning on drinking, use a ride share service or designate a sober driver.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Traffic Investigator Officer Hector Mercado at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1634 or hmercado@sealbeachca.gov.

Download QR