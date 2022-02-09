Editor’s note: This week’s Crime Log is based on on an eight-page summary log that contains no details. The police are working on preparing detailed logs for upcoming issues.

IN SEAL BEACH

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26

• Commercial Burglary—10:33 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—There was no forced entry. This was not a shoplifting incident.

• Identity Theft—Elder Avenue—The crime apparently occurred between 10:43 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, and 10:43 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26.

• Taking of Automobile Without Owner’s Consent/Car Theft—First Street—The crime occurred between 10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, and 12:24 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26. Loss: estimated at $4,000.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

• Battery—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reported battery occurrred at 6 p.m, Wednesday, Jan. 26, but was reported the following day.

• Posession, Etc., of Bad Check, Etc.—3:27 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway.

• Missing Person Report—4:43 p.m.—El Dorado Drive.

• Battery—6:44 p.m.—Golden Rain Road.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway (Huntington Beach)—Police arrested Richard John Apalategui on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI alcohol.

• Arrest—Crestview Avenue—Police arrested Nicks, Nicholas Martin on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances without a prescription.

• Arrest—Crestview Avenue—Police arrested Justin Wayne Muir on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance for sale.

• Arrest— Crestview Avenue— Police arrested Amber Cherise Conley on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Friday, January 28

• Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia—3:47 a.m.—Sixth Street and Electric Avenue.

• Assault Deadly Weapon, Cutting Instrument—8:15 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—For details, see “Man victim of random assault with knife,” at www.sunnews.org.

• Illegal Speed Contest— Seal Beach Boulevard and northboud 405 Freeway—10:14 p.m.

• Arrest—Sixth Street and Electric Avenue—Police arrested Jacob Michael Cox on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, January 29

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested John Francis Rosenberger on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Chris Ransom on on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

• Arrest—Balboa Drive— Police arrested Jenette Michael Gaskin on suspicion of misdemanor obstructing, resisting, etc., a public/peace officer or emergency medical technician.

• Arrest—Crestview Avenue—Police arrested Melissa Ann Combar on suspicion of misdemeanor entering, etc., a non-commercial dwelling.

• Arrest—Crestview Avenue—Police arrested Gary Garcia on suspicion of misdemanor obstructing, resisting, etc., a public/peace officer or emergency medical technician.

Monday, January 31

• Petty Theft of Car Parts—9:25 a.m.—Anchor Way.

• Petty Theft, Bicycles—DelMonte Drive—The crime apparently occured between 3 p.m., Jan. 30. The loss was reported on Jan. 31. Estimated loss: $710.

• Grand Theft, Bicycles—Montecito Road—The crime occured between 6 a.m., and 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31. Estimated loss: $3,000.

• Arrest—Golden Rain and Homewood—Police arrested Jason Buchanan on suspicion of misdemeanor carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

