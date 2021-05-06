SBPD investigating bicycle versus car traffic collision

A bicyclist and a vehicle collided resulting in moderate (not life-threatening) injuries to the bicyclist.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at about 1:38 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist which occurred near the intersection of Jade Cove Way and Marlin Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle collided with a 13-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle. Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded and transported the child to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved, and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Officer Nick LaCarra at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1615 or nlacarra@sealbeachca.gov.

