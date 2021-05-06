Christiana Kraus named new Los Alamitos High school principal

After a topsy turvy school year that witnessed the surprise departure of a relatively new principal, then the pandemic, the Los Alamitos Unified School District has announced Christina Kraus will become the school’s new principal.

Before introducing the new Griffin principal, however, District Supt. Dr. Andrew Pulver gave Dr. Gregg Stone “a heartfelt thank you” for coming out of retirement to serve after the surprise resignation of former principal Chris Vlasic.

“Thank you is not enough for the immense service and humble leadership of Dr. Stone,” he said, “who has come back at the height of one of the most challenging years ever.”

“There is no better gift than any of us can give is ourselves,” said Pulver. “I don’t know how you continue to give of yourself, but I just want to thank you on behalf of the entire Los Alamitos community and Griffin family for all that you have done,” the superintendent said.

“And so it gives me great pleasure to announce tonight that, after a very rigorous selection process, with participation from stakeholders, teachers, classified employees, parents and the board, that we have selected Christiana Kraus as the next Los Alamitos High School principal,” said Pulver.

According to Pulver, Kraus has more than 21 years of high school experience, in three districts, “in a myriad of different ways.”

He said Los Al stakeholders wanted someone “who really wanted to stay in the position.” “I think Mrs. Kraus is excited to join the Griffin family, she is a seasoned principal,” Pulver said.

Kraus has served 15 years in the Whittier Union High School District as an assistant principal, she taught social sciences, and even coached softball and a national hip hop dance program.

Currently, he said, Kraus serves as principal of Paramount High School, the second largest high school in the state. Pulver said Kraus has served in that position for the past five years.

“She is extremely student centered, passionate about the four A’s (academics, athletics, activities and arts) and someone who I think really inspires others to elicit the same commitment and passion.”

Pulver said Kraus received her undergraduate and Masters degrees from Cal State Dominguez Hills and lives locally with her husband Jose and two children.

The new Los Al principal thanked everyone, saying, “I felt so welcomed throughout the whole process, and after, I am just so excited about becoming a part of this community.”

“Thank you for the honor of being entrusted with being the next principal of Los Alamitos High School. Los Al has always been a district, school and community of comprehensive excellence,” she said.

“I’m thrilled to be part of continuing that legacy,” she said.

“I look forward to working closely with students, staff, teachers, parents and the community as we continue this tradition as well as supporting innovation and progressive growth together,” said Kraus.

She also thanked her family for their support.

“I am beyond humbled and honored by this selection,” Kraus said to the entire Griffin community.

School Board President Marlys Davidson, part of the Kraus interview panel, said her “energy, passion and…diverse experience” really made her stand out as she offered the board’s help to Kraus once she assumes the position.

Kraus starts July 1, 2021.

