Los Al High grad Barbara Baker elected to National Academy of Sciences

A former Rossmoor resident and graduate of Los Alamitos High school, Barbara Baker, Ph.D., has been elected by her fellow scientists to the National Academy of Sciences, one of the highest honors in science.

Baker was selected in a vote by the academy’s scientists, which now includes approximately 2500 of America’s leading scientists, and 500 others around the world. “I did not expect it,” said Baker, “but of course, I know what it means.”

Baker is currently an Adjunct Professor at the University of California, Berkeley, Department of Plant and Microbial Biology, and a Senior Scientist at the Plant Gene Expression Center at the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Albany, CA. Her findings have been described as “breakthrough research”.

With her election to the national academy, Baker is now considered to be one of the world’s foremost scientists studying plant biology and microbial sciences.

According to the USDA, Dr. Baker’s research was the first to reveal that R-genes, and the proteins they encode, form a major plant defense system against a broad spectrum of plant pathogens including bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Baker has spent much of her academic life looking into an electron microscope chasing microbes measured in nanometers, searching for a way to mitigate plant diseases that sometimes kill as much as 40 percent of crops around the world.

In addition, she has performed countless experiments in her Berkeley botanical lab, examining plants and observing them intently in her quest to change the paradigm for genetic protection of living plants.

Baker’s academic universe revolves around the study of molecular particles that are not only too small for the human eye to see, but in fact, too small even to be seen under a light microscope. Only with powerful electron microscopes has Baker been able to follow the trail of these tiny pathogens to eventually isolate disease resistant genes.

“We’re talking nanometers,” said Baker. “To see things at a nanometer, which is a trillionth of a meter, you would need to increase magnification nearly 20,000,000 times,” said Baker.

For example, a human hair is 80,000 nanometers wide, she added.

According to Baker, plant genomes contain large numbers of R-genes and each encodes for an R protein that recognizes a specific pathogen signature and triggers resistance responses to different pathogen species.

“It’s complicated,” said Baker, but basically, plants, like humans, have their own DNA.

Over time, she said, “humans have had a big impact” on the plants from which we now harvest most of our food. Take for an example, a simple tomato plant, said Baker, citing the hybrid breeding that began with a plant in nature for which breeding has led it far from its original, natural molecular composition.

During the past hundred years, which some call the modern era of plant genetics, “we’ve messed up the plant gene pool,” she suggested, leaving plants vulnerable to disease.

Baker said her work has focused on isolating plant genomes in nature that are capable of providing natural resistance to crops.

According to Baker, plants suffer from viruses in ways very similar to the way coronavirus has affected people around the world, although she said plant viruses have no impact on humans and vice versa.

In the lab, and under an electron microscope, however, she said not all viruses look the same.

And despite their potential for devastation, Baker said what she sees peering into the microscope is “absolutely beautiful, remarkable, colorful shapes and sizes.”

Baker’s interest in biology and physics go back to high school here in Los Al, when she said Los Alamitos High physics teacher Wesley Beach and biology teacher Joe Rogers put her on her current career path. “They inspired me,” she said.

Baker, a 1974 LAHS graduate, began her scientific career as an undergraduate in the Department of Biology at the University of California, San Diego where she worked on virus replication and expression. She did her graduate training in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of California, San Francisco where she received her Ph.D. on Endogenous Avian Retroviruses with Drs. Mike Bishop and Harold Varmus.

“I’ve always wanted to live and study in the bay area,” she said.

After completing her Ph.D., Baker said she was hired on as a faculty member at UC Berkeley, her dream job. She was asked to join a scientific lab that resulted in further focusing her career.

There, she was introduced to others active in the field of plant genetics who studied various viruses. Soon thereafter, Baker accepted an invitation to live and work at the internationally renowned Max-Planck Institute in Germany, considered by many as the training ground for the world’s leading scientists.

In fact, in the early 1900’s, historians say Albert Einstein debated his theory of relativity with Max Planck, a theoretical physicist who discovered the quantum of action, in what is now an institute named in Planck’s honor.

It is here that Baker said she became immersed in the study of microbial plant diseases caused by submicroscopic fungi, bacteria, and viruses, eventually returning to the U.S. to begin teaching virology at Berkeley. Soon thereafter, she became affiliated with the USDA Agricultural Research Service.

Her achievement comes after a long career attempting to isolate “molecular mechanisms” and looking for a specific type of gene that plants use “to fight viruses.” She said when crops are lost, it is not only a waste of food, but also a tremendous loss of water, fertilizers, and other farm resources.

Plant pathogens reduce crop production globally by 10-40 percent each year. These pathogens are continually evolving and overcoming existing innate, genetic resistance in crops. Plants also continually co-evolve, producing new R-genes in response. But the natural process of playing catch up can be too slow in modern agriculture.

By eventually isolating “resistance genes,” Baker said, “we knew what to look for and how to work with other genes, including NLR receptors, that make the cell and eventually the plant, resistant to disease.”

According to the USDA, advances prompted by Baker’s work have allowed plant scientists and breeders to speed up the process of introducing new disease resistance genes into crops.

For example, in a crop such as potatoes, R-genes from wild relatives were transferred into a cultivated potato where they protect it from late blight disease (caused by the pathogen Phytophthora infestans, the cause of the Irish Potato Famine of the mid 1800’s and that still plagues our crops).

Her research group continues to work on molecular mechanisms of host-pathogen interactions, including identification, isolation, and characterization of genes that naturally protect crops from common diseases using crop species of Solanaceae family as plant models.

In 2003, her program was awarded the UC Berkeley Chancellor’s Honor Award in as an exemplary University/Community Partnership.

“This work has been so exciting and thrilling for me,” said Baker, fondly recalling her days at Los Al high school and spending her summers frolicking around Seal Beach.

Incidentally, her mother, Mary Baker, served as Assistant Superintendent of the Los Alamitos Elementary School District in the 1960’s before Los Alamitos became a unified system.

“I am really, really pleased and honored,” said Baker. There is no financial benefit, she said, “and you don’t get a parking pass, but it does make me so inspired, even more driven.”

The latest group of scientists elected includes 59 female scientists, a record.

In a statement, National Academy of Sciences President Marcia McNutt said, “the historic number of women elected this year reflects the critical contributions that they are making in many fields of science, as well as a concerted effort by our Academy to recognize those contributions and the essential value of increasing diversity in our ranks.”

The National Academy of Sciences is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization that is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

The prestigious research institution dates to 1863. It was created after a resolution authored by Senator Henry Wilson was passed by the United States Senate and was signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln.

