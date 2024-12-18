SBPD finds stolen car, a gun, ammo and drugs

“On December 11, 2024, at approximately 0032 hours, while on routine patrol, an officer located a vehicle with a stolen plate attached in the parking lot of the motel located in the 16200 block of PCH,” wrote Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby in a Dec. 11 email.

“A record check of the VIN revealed it was a confirmed stolen vehicle. The registered owner was notified, and the vehicle was towed. During an inventory prior to tow, officers located a loaded firearm, several firearm magazines, a suppressor, and narcotics,” Clasby wrote.

The SBPD Facebook page presented the story in a more humorous fashion later on that same date, Dec. 11.

“Hey. If you stayed at the 777 Hotel last night and pulled up in a stolen car, we towed it. We have your firearm, ammo and meth. Give us a call on our non-emergency line at 562-594-7232 or better yet, come see us so we can chat about it.”