Local surf event gives $1,000 to Samaritan’s Purse

Surfers from San Clemente to Hermosa Beach did what they love (surfing) while lending a hand to help others at Calvary Chapel Surfing Association’s Holiday Classic Christmas Contest held recently near The Huntington Beach Pier. Open to all ages, 50 athletes from ages 13 to 45 years succeeded not only in doing their best to win, but also in raising over $1,000 for non-profit Operation Christmas Child, delivering millions of gift-filled shoeboxes to boys and girls around the world.

This annual event is a win-win, according to CCSA leaders Graham Stanley and Edgar Apodaca who said the money raised from registration fees and sponsorships helps children experience the joys of Christmas by receiving a shoebox filled with toys, crayons, socks, sandals and other items customized by age groups. “We are so excited to raise $1,000 from the event which will be donated to such a worthy cause, Samaritan’s Purse Christmas shoebox program,” said Graham Stanley, who lent his voice as announcer at the surfing competition. “This event will help sponsor dozens of shoebox gifts to be distributed around the world.”

Samaritan’s Purse is an evangelical humanitarian aid organization that provides help to people in need globally. Founded by the late Billy Graham, his son, Franklin Graham, now serves as the organization’s president. An online program allows donors to build their own box for a boy or girl and select the items they wish to include in their gift.

You can learn more on The CCSA at: ccsasurfing.com and Samaritan’s Purse at: samaritanspurse.org.