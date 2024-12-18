SBPD arrest felon with firearm identified as an AK-47

On Dec. 10, the Seal Beach Police Department arrested an individual described as a felon with a loaded AK-47 in his car.

In the post on Facebook, the individual was identified as “Flatbill,” an apparent reference to the baseball-style hat he wore in police photos. (His face was not seen on the SBPD Facebook page.)

“Earlier this morning, Flatbill and his passenger were arrested after Flatbill attempted to flee from our officers during a traffic stop,” the post said.

“Why did he run? Maybe because of the loaded AK-47 in his vehicle. Who knows. We’re just glad everyone made it home safe and our community and surrounding communities are a little safer. The traffic stop was about 150 yards south of the Los Angeles County Line. Welcome to Seal Beach. Welcome to Orange County,” said the SBPD post.