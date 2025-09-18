SBPD Capt. Nicholas awarded IACP ‘40 Under 40’ award

The Seal Beach Police Department announced on Monday, Sept. 15, that Captain Nick Nicholas has been selected for the International Association of Chiefs of Police 40 Under 40 award, a highly competitive, global recognition honoring young leaders who exemplify leadership, innovation, and service in the policing profession.

The IACP 40 Under 40 program recognizes rising leaders from around the world—both sworn officers and professional staff—who are making a meaningful impact on the policing profession. Awardees are selected for demonstrated leadership, commitment to service, and forward-looking initiatives that elevate public safety and community trust. Each year’s cohort represents a diverse, international cross-section of agencies, roles, and specialties, highlighting individuals who are shaping the future of policing through integrity, innovation, and measurable results.

Seal Beach Chief of Police Michael Henderson praised the selection as a major point of pride for the city and its residents. “Captain Nicholas represents the very best of modern policing—he is thoughtful, innovative, and unflinchingly mission-driven. This international honor reflects his relentless commitment to community partnerships, transparency, and professional excellence. We are tremendously proud of Nick and grateful for the global spotlight this brings to Seal Beach,” Henderson said.

“I am honored, and completely stunned, to receive this award,” said Capt. Nicholas. “While I am incredibly proud, this recognition really belongs to the people around me—mentors, colleagues, officers, professional staff, volunteers, community partners, and my friends and family—who make the work possible. We have an incredible team at the SBPD.”

Capt. Nicholas’s selection underscores Seal Beach’s reputation for professional, community-centered policing. From strengthening public engagement and transparency to advancing frontline safety and innovative problem-solving, his work reflects the city’s enduring commitment to service and collaboration. This recognition by the world’s leading association of police executives is a significant milestone for the SBPD and Seal Beach.

Nicholas writes the Briefing Room column for the Sun. (See page 4.)

For more information about the International Association of Chiefs of Police, visit: theiacp.org/awards/iacp-40-under-40.