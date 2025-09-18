Citizens gather as Los Alamitos base commanders change

With remnants of National Guard troops doing maneuvers near a large portable tent nearby, citizens and local officials gathered Friday to witness the California National Guard ceremoniously changing command of the Joint Forces Training Base.

With the sheer presence of a banquet hall filled with everyday citizens and their elected leaders, it was evident that the initial mission of former JFTB commander Lt. Col. Daniel R. Fox to reintegrate the base with nearby communities had been a success, as he stoically relinquished command of the base.

Furthermore, with hundreds of troops still on the base following one of the most consequential buildups since World War II, it was also evident that Fox had handled a mission that he could never have anticipated when he left the Pentagon to command the once-sleepy training base in Los Alamitos.

A military Change of Command ceremony is filled with tradition, pride, and poignancy.

Four military officials stood in a semi-circle in front of the room. At attention, looking straight ahead, silent as a military official at the podium kept those assembled informed of what was going on during the brief ceremony.

Battle flags, or “the colors,” have played a role in military history for thousands of years. Inside the Cabinet room of the White House today, there are representations of battle flags representing every significant battle won by any unit since the Revolutionary War.

Thus, even in Los Alamitos today, “the colors” did most of the speaking during the actual change of command ceremony.

“The colors represent not only the heritage and the history of the unit and the unity and loyalty of its soldiers, but the colors are the commander’s symbolism or symbol representing their responsibilities to the organization and the transfer of authority and responsibility of the unit,” the military official announced.

In mere minutes, with precision, Major General Robert Paoletti handed the flag (colors) to Lt. Col. Fox, symbolizing the trust and authority the Cal Guard had conferred to him, Fox held it steady for a moment, standing at attention, then handed it to Sgt. Sean Kent, the keeper of the colors for this ceremony, who then handed the colors to Lt. Col. Jubilee Satele, the new base commander.

And thus, the Change of Command was complete, as Fox “relinquished his command and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to command soldiers.”

Satele’s acceptance of the colors signifies “the confidence that Maj. Gen. Paoletti has in Lt. Col. Satele, trusting him with the responsibility and care of the unit.”

With the actual Change of Command complete, Gen. Paoletti spoke briefly about the base, saying it was a bit “bittersweet” to see Fox depart the base.

“Dan and I have become very good friends since I got here in January,” the General said, “and I hate to see him leave, but he’s probably really happy because he no longer has that pain in the neck General sticking his nose in his business all the time.”

Paoletti called JFTB a “gem of a base” that is “very under-resourced.”

“It’s a big deal for Col. Fox, who had a successful command and actually got some projects on the base that will make it better going forward,” said Paoletti.

For Col. Satele, Paoletti said it is a big deal as well, “because we’re going to make this base better.”

“I am perfectly willing to go yell at State Headquarters about money for this base,” Gen. Paoletti said to the new base commander, saying, “you’re going to have to fight for resources for this place.”

“This base is strategically located and is a great resource for this community,” the General said.

Military officials praised the performance of Fox as base commander, saying he “expertly led the organization to exceptional excellence through innovation. He expertly managed a complex installation of over 6,000 soldiers in more than 9,000 units, significantly improving infrastructure readiness through inter-agency cooperation.”

“This year alone, we have seen an unprecedented amount of activity on this base, but it shows that JFTB can still stand strong to support our local, state and federal initiative,” they announced.

Guard officials said Fox led “in the finest tradition of military service, reflecting great credit upon himself, the California National Guard and the United States Army,” with Paoletti pinning various medals on Fox to honor his leadership at the base.

Fox said during this tenure, the base has supported emergency losses, wildfire support, and the most recent federal initiative, which, though scaled back, is still ongoing.

“It is the team that’s done all this,” said Fox, “and I’m the one who gets to stand up here and take credit for it.”

Fox thanked his family and friends before naming some of the key personnel who played significant roles in his two-year tenure.

“It’s too many names, and I apologize if I overlook names of professionals that have gotten me here despite some of my own problems,” said Col. Fox.

“Finally, it is about the community that we do it all for. It’s been an honor to work with all of you,” said Fox to the large group of citizens and well-wishers.

“I am truly honored and grateful for this amazing opportunity,” said incoming commander Lt. Col. Satele, a native of American Samoa in the South Pacific.

“I look forward to working with our team, supporting the training, and working with our tenants to improve and maintain the beautification of our base and finally, to establish and maintain positive relationships with our community,” said Col. Satale.

“I could not have imagined a better assignment,” said Satele, who has directed many public works projects.