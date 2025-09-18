Alice Howe & Freebo perform at The Bay Theatre

Alice Howe, Freebo with Harold Payne is coming to the Bay Theater for their first appearance in Seal Beach.

Alice Howe and Freebo are noted Americana artists, currently with the top folk album in the nation.

Daniel Friedberg, better known by the stage name Freebo, is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and producer noted primarily for his work with Diamond David Lee Roth and Bonnie Raitt.

He is also a session musician who has recorded and performed with Ringo Starr, John Mayall, John Hall, Aaron Neville, Dr. John, Willy DeVille, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Maria Muldaur, Kate & Anna McGarrigle and many others.

His nine-year collaboration with Raitt (1971-1979) began when he attracted Raitt’s attention as a member of Philadelphia’s Edison Electric Band[2] in the late 1960s. Freebo was soon in great demand for studio work and touring.[3]

In recent years, he has recorded five solo albums: The End Of The Beginning (2000), Dog People (2002), Before The Separation (2006), Something to Believe (2011), and If Not Now When (2015).

And via special invitation from Alice and Freebo, Harold Payne will open the Bay Theatre show. The entire group will be live from the Bay Theater this Saturday, Sept. 20.

Harold Payne is a multi-platinum songwriter and master improviser who has written songs for such diverse artists as Rod Stewart, Patti LaBelle, Carlos Santana, Kelly Rowland & long-time collaborator, Bobby Womac, and literally from Peter Paul & Mary to Snoop Dogg, and for Van Morrison, Kenny Loggins & Heart.

With his unique “spontaneity” Harold Payne is quick to capture a song lyric within seconds. Asking for audience participation, Harold makes his improv songwriting a fun method to engage his audiences. Harold explains how he makes his artform possible in his online TEDx Talk “Preparing for Spontaneity.”

With a focus on Veterans currently in rehabilitation, Harold will include his song “Quiet Heroes” on his September 20th song list because, in addition to his first appearance at the Bay Theatre, Harold is also scheduled to begin his first “Operation Song” songwriting experience with veterans at the Long Beach Veterans Administration Hospital on October 8th.

Harold says, “I am happy to be invited to participate in both of these local events including the very first Operation Song full day Retreat known to be a life-saving and successful music therapy program that saves lives.”

Operation Song’s Mission is to empower Veterans, Active Duty Military, and their families to tell their stories through the process of songwriting. This first Operation Song event at LBVA is made possible with a generous donation from the Seal Beach Lions Club and marks a milestone in expanding Operation Song’s reach into Southern California.

At present, more than 2047 Operation Song songs have already been written at Operation Song Retreats nationwide. Operation Songs are available online at Bandcamp. https://operationsong1.bandcamp.com/

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Operation Song is a 501 (C )(3) TIN 46-5332758, PO BOX 12766, Nashville, TN. 37212.

For more information, contact Ben Ahle, Bay Theatre manager, at (714) 681-6073. For information on Bandcamp, contact Terri Quinlan: (562) 889-5924.