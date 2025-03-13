SBPD arrests suspect following March 10 pursuit

Statement of the Seal Beach Police Department

Seal Beach Police officers arrested a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants following a high-speed pursuit and attempted carjacking on the evening of March 10.

The following is the Seal Beach Police Department’s account:

On Monday, March 10, at approximately 9:02 p.m., a Seal Beach Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on a black Honda Accord at the intersection of Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue. The driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Westminster Avenue. The driver then made a sudden U-turn and fled northbound on Seal Beach Boulevard toward Interstate 405.

Seal Beach officers initiated a pursuit, which continued southbound on Interstate 405, eastbound on State Route 22, and then northbound on Interstate 5. Huntington Beach Police Department’s Air Support provided aerial assistance. The driver of the Honda, which did not have a license plate, made numerous evasive and reckless maneuvers in an attempt to elude and evade pursuing officers. The pursuit was later turned over to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) units and CHP Air Support overhead as the driver continued fleeing northbound on Interstate 5.

Due to the driver’s erratic and dangerous driving, officers made the decision to terminate the pursuit near Interstate 5, south of the Indiana Street exit, in the city of Commerce.

Shortly after, the Honda became disabled due to mechanical failure in the center lane of Interstate 5 freeway just south of the State Route 2 interchange in Elysian Valley (Los Angeles). The driver fled on foot and attempted to carjack a vehicle on the freeway.

A Seal Beach Police officer located the driver, and Seal Beach PD took him into custody with assistance from the CHP.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Long Beach resident Mesrob Mesrobian. Mesrobian was subsequently booked into Orange County Jail on the following charges:

• CVC 2800.2, Felony Evading Arrest

• CPC 664/215, Attempted Carjacking

• CPC 148(a)(1), Resisting Arrest

• Felony Warrant: CPC 245(a)(4), Battery Great Bodily Injury

• Felony Warrant: CVC 2800.2, Felony Evading

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

“The Seal Beach Police Department remains committed to keeping our community safe and holding offenders accountable,” said Chief Michael Henderson. “This arrest was the result of coordinated efforts between our officers and our law enforcement partners.”

The Seal Beach Police Department extends its gratitude to the California Highway Patrol and Huntington Beach PD Air Support for their swift and coordinated assistance. The department remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our community and appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during this incident.

The police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Seal Beach Police Department at (562) 799-4100.