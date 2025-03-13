HB restaurant holds event for LA fire victims

When Brett Beale and Roshawn Lacy of Beales Texas Barbecue heard of the victims of recent fires in Los Angeles County needing help, they went into action, requesting customers and the public get involved by donating food, clothes and much needed supplies. Their request was heard – they gathered five truck loads which they personally drove to a collecting area to help those in need.

Though they weren’t seeking anything in return, Huntington Beach city officials got wind of their good deed and recognized the Restaurant Partners with a proclamation.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns said: “Brett and Roshawn (the Beale Brothers) stepped up and represented HB, the businesses and our community with care and generosity in their response to the disastrous fires in Los Angeles. They, and many other businesses and people from HB, are great examples of what HB represents … service and community.”

Huntington Beach resident Rick Karlsruher said: “I was eating at Beales restaurant when they started collecting donations and was moved by the gesture. I brought some clothes the next morning and was surprised to see almost one-third of the restaurant was filled with donations!” He said it showed how everyone can help in time of need.

Beales Texas Barbecue is located in Peter’s Landing at 16400 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach. They are open seven days a week and you can learn more at: http://www.bealestexasbbq.com.