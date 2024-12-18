Seal Beach City Council extends contract with Housing Element consultant

Seal Beach city staff are still working on the state-mandated update to the Housing Element of the General Plan.

“These Amendments represent time extensions only, adequate funding was included in the adopted FY 2024-25 Annual Budget,” according to the staff report by Community Development Director Alexa Smittle.

The council on Dec. 9, 2024 unanimously approved amendments to the city’s contract with Lisa Wise Consulting, Inc., to extend the term of the consultant’s services to Sept. 30, 2025.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. Nothing was pulled from last week’s Consent Calendar.

“Lisa Wise Consulting, Inc. has been assisting the City of Seal Beach (City) with development of the Housing Element and related implementation services including the Zoning Code update, which is a key component of the Housing Element work plan and necessary to receive certification from the California Department of Housing and Community Development,” Smittle wrote.

“At this time, the bulk of the work for these projects has been completed, however, an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to analyze the potential impacts of the Housing Element and Zoning Code update is required,” Smittle wrote.

“The EIR, though underway, is not yet completed, which will delay further action on the Housing Element and Zoning Code update,” Smittle wrote.

“Staff estimates all three items should be ready for City Council consideration in the spring of 2025, however, both Professional Services Agreements (Agreements) with Lisa Wise Consulting are set to expire before that time,” Smittle wrote.

“The proposed amendments will extend the term of the respective Agreements to September 30, 2025. No other changes to the Agreements are proposed,” Smittle wrote.