22nd annual Huntington Beach Kite Party thrills

Ninety kite fliers from around the U.S. blew into Huntington Beach recently for the windiest ever annual Kite Party hosted by The Kite Connection and owner Dave Shenkman. Arriving from faraway places such as Oklahoma, Colorado, Arizona, Missouri, Michigan and Washington State, participants experienced thrills and challenges, including up to 40 mph winds.

“Santa Ana winds breezed through the event, providing a clearness where you could see details on Catalina Island some 26 miles away,” said Dave Shenkman, who’s seen rain, hot weather and winds offer unique challenges throughout the two decades he’s hosted this exciting event that delights kite fliers and spectators alike.

“While some Kite Party days leave flyers praying for more wind, a few leave us wishing for less,” said Huntington Beach resident John Steurnagle. “Regardless, there’s usually something in the kite bag that’s equal to the task.” The local participant in the event said, “It’s always a pleasure to spend a beach day with friends who share your obsession.”

Dennis Noll of Oklahoma City brought a modified kite that worked well in the winds that blew sand across the beach. “The kite I designed did great in the winds that we had on Thursday, but the winds on Saturday were a bit wonky,” he said.

“Nevertheless, my friends and I from Oklahoma City had a fantastic time and are glad we participated in this event for a second time. Dave Shenkman puts on a great party at a great spot, where we get together and look up,” he said.

Surf City Store co-owner Tina Viray said: “This fun event brings people from all over the world, showcasing our beautiful beaches and famed Huntington Beach Pier where merchants like us and Dave have enjoyed welcoming international visitors for more than 30 years.”

Learn more on next year’s event at http://www.kiteparty.com.

You can also come to The Kite Connection on The Huntington Beach Pier Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.