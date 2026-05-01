SB women honored as ‘Women of Distinction’

Four Seal Beach professional women were honored at a reception hosted by First District Supervisor Janet Nguyen on April 22 in Huntington Beach.

Named as “Women of Distinction” and presented with Certificates of Recognition were Deborah Felin-Magaldi, executive director of Helen Sanders CatPAWS; Debbie Killey, municipal sales manager of Republic Services; Dr. Avani Patel, O.D., owner of Alamitos Eye Care and Brandi Mitchell, administrative director at the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Felin-Magaldi was recognized on behalf of the life-saving work of CatPAWS, including an ambitious spay/neuter program providing low-cost and no-cost services to trappers and residents of Long Beach and Orange County. CatPAWS was also acknowledged for its work in rescue, foster and adoption, having saved thousands of cats and placed them in loving homes since the organization’s inception in 2010.

“Anything I have accomplished is because of the hard work and dedication of those who stand beside me and have gone before me,” said Deborah. “They inspire me and this is for them.”