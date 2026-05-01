LAEF celebrates Teachers of the Year

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation hosted a special event at Old Ranch Country Club on April 22 to recognize and celebrate the Los Alamitos Unified School District’s top teachers of the year. The event was attended by teachers, their family and friends, principals, school board members, LAEF staff and board members, corporate partners and district cabinet members.

A total of eleven outstanding Los Al faculty were honored at the event, one teacher from each of our district schools, along with the District’s Teacher of the Year and Employee of the Year. Honorees included Karen Yoshihara-Ha (Los Alamitos High School), Amanda Lozolla, Ph.D. (Oak Middle School), Jen LeTourneau (McAuliffe Middle School), Elizabeth Chinavare (Weaver Elementary), Trent Vierra (Rossmoor Elementary), Tayler Martin (McGaugh Elementary), Alexander Ordonez (Los Alamitos Elementary), Charlyn Medina (Lee Elementary), Erica Chung (Hopkinson Elementary), Megan Avalos (District Teacher of the Year) and Jennifer Bain (District Employee of the Year). Each teacher was recognized for their dedication, creativity, and passion for their students.

Principals from each of the honorees’ schools spoke about their exceptional contributions and the positive impact they have had on their students and school communities. In addition, Rossmoor Principal, Amy Coltey spoke about the District’s teacher of the year and Grace Delk, Director of Special Education spoke about the District’s employee of the year and their unwavering commitment and heartfelt support for students, as well as the lasting influence they’ve had on the district.

“We are honored to recognize these outstanding teachers and celebrate their achievements,” said LAEF Executive Director Carrie Logue. “Their dedication goes far beyond the classroom as they inspire their students, spark creativity, and make a meaningful, lasting impact on our community. We are deeply grateful for their commitment and proud to sponsor this awards dinner for the fourth consecutive year.”

LAEF was thrilled to partner with Cherished Memories Photography who provided on-site portraits to honorees and guests. Additionally, LAEF was excited to welcome Erickson-Hall Construction as a new partner this year. Erickson-Hall, a long-time LAEF supporter, sponsored the awards and gifts for each of the honorees this year.

LAEF is committed to supporting the education and enrichment of students in the Los Alamitos Unified School District, and events like this help to foster a strong sense of community and collaboration within the district.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12.

Los Alamitos Education Foundation impacts all students by providing significant funding for student mental health/wellness, STEAM instruction, Innovation Grants as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources.

For more information, visit LAEF4kids.org or call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424.