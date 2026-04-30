Council receives quarterly contract report

The Seal Beach City Council on April 27 received and filed the quarterly report of contracts approved by the city manager or city department heads.

The vote was unanimous.

This was a Consent Calendar item. The council doesn’t talk about consent items unless a council member pulls one individual discussion. Nothing was pulled from this week’s Consent Calendar.

“The City Manager has the authority to approve and execute contracts up to the amount of $41,818,” according to the staff report prepared by Deputy City Clerk Brandon DeCriscio.

“Seal Beach Municipal Code Section 3.20.005 authorizes the City Manager to delegate spending authority to Department Heads. For departments other than the Director of Public Works and the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, this authority shall not exceed $15,000 per purchase or contract. For the Director of Public Works, the limit is established per the City’s Charter Section 1010. For the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, other than for Finance Department expenditures which are set at $15,000, there is additional authority to authorize purchases for City Departments up to the City Manager’s established contract signing authority,” DeCriscio wrote.

The following is a list of the contracts in order of the agreement date, the approving department, the vendor, the amount of the contract, the purpose of the contract, and the expiration date.

• Agreement: Dec. 1, 2025—Approved by Public Works Director Iris Lee —Vendor: CivicStone, Inc.—Amount: $5,000—for Grant Administration Services—Expires June 30, 2027.

• Agreement: Jan. 31, 2026—Approved by City Manager Patrick Gallegos—Vendor: PSST Acquisition LLC—Amount: $2,422.25—for 2025 ACA Federal Reporting, Printing, and Mailing Forms 1095-C—Expires: Jan. 31, 2027.

• Agreement: Feb. 10, 2026—Approved by Finance Director Barbara Arenado—Vendor: Hinderliter de llamas & Associates—Amount: $41,000—for Business License Tax Study Services—Expires: June 30, 2026.

• Agreement: 3/9/2026—Approved by Public Works Director Lee—Vendor: ENCORP—Amount: $1,490—for Mold and Asbestos Testing Services—Expires: When the project is completed.