SB Naval Weapons Station notes Pier Project milestone

Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach has passed a major milestone in its efforts to build a replacement ammunition pier, while also picking up a prestigious Department of Defense-wide award, the base announced April 22.

“We are very happy to announce that pile driving operations for the new ammunition pier deck have been completed,” said Commanding Officer Capt. Jason Sherman. “One of our primary goals was to get this stage of the project completed as safely and quickly as possible, and our Navy-contractor team really went above and beyond to get this done.”

The next major step in the project will be the pouring of the pier’s concrete deck, and this will occur in stages, once every two weeks throughout the remainder of the year. Some occasional early morning work is anticipated as a part of that process. Small amounts of additional pile driving will also be required next year, once the deck is completed.

It was also announced that the base and its detachments in Fallbrook and Norco, California had been honored with the 2022 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award for Sustainability, Industrial Installation category.

The award recognizes installations for their accomplishments in innovative and cost-effective environmental management strategies supporting mission readiness. A diverse panel of 53 judges from federal and state agencies, academia, and the private sector evaluated the nominations to help determine the award winners.

“This is another fantastic win for the entire command, and especially our Environmental Program staff,” said Sherman. “I’m constantly amazed and humbled by their passionate commitment to protect the lands and natural resources we have been entrusted with, all while supporting our vital mission.”

“The command has had many great environmental accomplishments, including electricity, natural gas and water conservation measures that will save over $400,000 per year, and the installation of electric vehicle charging stations for our employees,” said Environmental Director Jeff McGovern. “We were also able to divert 91 percent of our construction waste away from landfills, which has saved the Navy over $180,000 in disposal costs.”

“Congratulations to the entire Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach team,” said the Commander of Navy Region Southwest, Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett. “You have set the standard not only across the Department of the Navy, but now throughout the entire Department of the Defense as well.”

