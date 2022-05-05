IN SEAL BEACH

Saturday, April 16

• Transient (Priority 3)—6:12 a.m.—12th Street and Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—An anonymous individual called 911 to advise police that a man at the bus bench was yelling at passersby. Police were unable to locate him.

• Transient (Priority 3)—7:12 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—An individual advised police that a transient person was sleeping on the sidewalk under a blanket. The individual refused services.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—8:24 a.m.—Old Ranch Parkway—The reporting person saw a man on a bicycle. The reporting person was concerned that he might be casing cars. He was gone when police arrived.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—8:51 a.m.—Aster Street (College Park East)—Someone stole a tailgate. Report taken.

• Citizen Assist (Priority 3)—10:29 a.m.—Avalon Drive (The Hill)—A Seal Beach Police officer returned a package to a resident.

• Car Theft (Priority 3)—11:18 a.m.—Driftwood Avenue (The Hill)—Between 9 p.m., Friday, April 15, and the time of the call to police, someone stole a car. A backpack was found in the driveway. By late afternoon, the car was apparently located by Ontario Police Department. A suspect was in custody. The car was damaged but not stripped. The plates were still on the car.

• Brandishing Weapon (Priority 1)—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue—Two cars were reportedly racing. One person reportedly got out of one of the cars and pistol whipped the reporting person. As of 12:36 p.m., police contacted the victim. As of 12:40 p.m., medical attention was apparently not required/desired. The suspect was described as a Black man, 20 to 25 years old, with curly, black, shoulder length hair. The gun was described as a 9mm Glock with an extended magazine. As of 12:52 p.m., the victim advised police that the suspect’s car was last seen going westbound on Westminster Avenue. Seal Beach Police advised Long Beach Police of the circumstances. Report taken.

• Disturbance ((Priority 2)—13th Street (Old Town)—The reporting person reported a squatter on the property. As of 12:36 p.m., the reporting person said the squatter pushed the reporting person. As of 12:48 p.m., the reporting person said the squatter jumped the back wall and ran through the alley. Report taken.

• Petty Theft (Priority 2)—2:31 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Two male juveniles (described as being in their teens) stole some white claws and left on bicycles. Report taken.

• Disturbing Music (Priority 3)—3:15 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The reporting person asked that a business owner turn down the music, as it was keeping customers out of her business. As of 3:17 p.m., the reporting person advised that they just turned up the volume after she left. As of 3:37 p.m., the owner of the business in question was turning down the music. According to the log, the ambiance was louder than the music. Assisted.

• Open Door (Priority 3)—6:44 p.m.—Fourth Street (Old Town)—A garage door had been open for a few hours. The reporting person said the property was vacant. As of 6:56 p.m., the garage was closed and secured.

• Petty Theft (Priority 2)—10:27 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person called 911 to report that a man ran out of a location with a cart full of merchandise. The reporting person followed the suspect’s car. As of 10:36 p.m., police had detained the driver and the passenger of the car. As of 11:16 p.m., police had arrested Eric Charles Farris on suspicion of shoplifting and conspiracy. Police also arrested Dashaun McKee on suspicion of shoplifting and conspiracy.

Sunday, April 17

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—12:41 p.m.—Seal Beach 405 Freeway and Seal Beach Boulevard—A car on the southbound side of Seal Beach Boulevard was on the overpass with the hood up. As of 12:45 p.m., police found there was a language barrier. As of 12:51 p.m., the log noted that the car was on the northbound 405 offramp. As of 1:05 p.m., police had pushed the car to one side and transported the driver to work.

• Vandalism (Priority 2)—2:40 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—A police officer observed that a vehicle had been vandalized. The victim apparently did not desire a report, just an event number for insurance purposes.

• Car Theft (Priority 3)—5:13 p.m.—Old Ranch Parkway—The reporting person’s rental car was taken. Plate number unknown at that time. The crime apparently occurred between 12:50 and 5 p.m., that day. According to log notes, the car was left unlocked, with windows rolled down. The keys and the reporting person’s wallet were also in the car.

• Transient (Priority 3)—6:52 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—An individual who apparently appeared to be transient was wandering around the store. Per policy, the reporting person could not ask him to leave. Police interviewed the man in the field. As of 7:01 p.m., no further law enforcement services were required.

• Arrest (Priority 2)—7:33 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Anchor Way—The reporting person observed a man urinating out of a car and also observed miniature alcohol bottles in the car. Several lines of information were redacted in the log. As of 8:07 p.m., police arrested Adrian Villalobos on suspicion of drunken driving.

Monday, April 18

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—1:33 a.m.—Crestview Avenue (The Hill)—A man unfamiliar to the reporting person was walking down the street with a wagon. Police were unable to locate him.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—3:12 a.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—A man described as 24 years old was looking into businesses in the area. He had a pipe the size of a baseball bat laying against a wall. He was gone when police arrived.

• Fraud Report (Priority 3)—11:16 a.m.—Interlachen Road—Victim was scammed over the phone by unknown suspects claiming to be from a security company. The victim provided codes to the scammers. The victim desired prosecution and was provided with information on fraud prevention.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—12:27 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A woman who apparently appeared to be transient was sitting in front of the location, yelling at customers when they walk out. The reporting person told a store employee, but they told the reporting person to call the police.

The police contacted the woman in question and apparently advised her about her behavior.

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—1:09 p.m.—Coastline Drive—The crime apparently occurred at 4:30 a.m., Saturday, April 16. Report taken.

• Bicycle Stop (Priority 4)—7:08 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A police officer initiated a bicycle stop. Michael Thomas Felien was arrested on suspicion of possession of metal knuckles, commonly known as “brass knuckles.”

• Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—10:48 p.m.—First Street and Marina Drive—A bus was reported parked on First Street with an individual living inside.

As of 10:56 p.m., police had contacted the occupant of the bus. The vehicle was broken down. A tow was arranged for Thursday, April 21. The occupant of the vehicle was advised about the Municipal Code.

