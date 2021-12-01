Santa visits; District 2 planner quits

Editor’s note: If you have a question about a city issue—or a suggestion for filing a Public Records Act request—email Associate Editor Charles M. Kelly at editor2@sunnews.org.

OC homelessness topic of Dec. 6 online event

On a more serious note, District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick, the Seal Beach Police Department, will discuss homelessness from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6. The presenter will be Atty McLellan, community engagement manager for United to End Homelessness. Registration is free. To register, visit https://snapshot_sealbeach.eventbrite.com.

Lions collect letters for Santa Claus

You’ll find a box to drop off letters to Santa Claus under the clock next to the Seal Beach Pier.

“Santa has been already busy reading all the letters from the children (plus 1 adult) about their hopes and dreams for Christmas,” wrote Laura Ellsworth in a recent email.

Ellsworth estimated that the club has received about 12 letters to Santa as of Monday, Nov. 29.

“The Seal Beach Lions are very excited to receive these letters in the mail box attached to the clock and forward them on to Santa,” she wrote.

District Two planner resigns

District Two Councilman Thomas Moore is looking for applicants to represent his area on the Seal Beach Planning Commission.

Moore confirmed this week that District Two Planning Commissioner Ronde Winkler recently resigned. District Two includes College Park West and part of Leisure World.

Moore said he would include the opening on the Planning Commission in his next newsletter to his constituents.

Santa to visit Shops at Rossmoor

Speaking of Santa Claus, the jolly old elf himself is set to visit the Shops at Rossmoor (actually, in Seal Beach), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. Thanks to District Two Councilman Thomas Moore for the tip.

Redistricting to be on next City Council agenda

Redistricting will be on the Dec. 13 City Council agenda, according to District Two Councilman Thomas Moore. Councilman Moore is calling for Seal Beach to keep its current Congressional representation. (See Guest Opinion)

Members of the public have a limited amount of time left to comment on the issue. The state redistricting commission must meet a Dec. 27 deadline.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission has meetings scheduled on the following dates:

• Tuesday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Golden Rain Foundation

executive director resigns

District Two Councilman Thomas Moore recently confirmed that Golden Rain Foundation Executive Director Randy Ankeny has resigned.

According to social media posts, the Golden Rain Board of Directors accepted his resignation Wednesday, Nov. 24.

“At present, there are nearly 10,000 residents living in this private, gated community,” according to https://www.lwsb.com.

The population of Seal Beach was 25,242, as of April 1, 2020, according to the Census Bureau website.

The non-profit Golden Rain Foundation basically runs Seal Beach Leisure World. Part of Leisure World is represented by District Five Councilwoman Sandra Masa-Lavitt and part of Leisure World is represented by District Two Councilman Thomas Moore.

District Three news

District Three Councilman Mike Varipapa recently updated us on district projects.

“The project going on now at the Pavilions parking lot (901-1101 PCH) calls for the installation of four (4) Electrical Vehicle Charging dispensers with related charging equipment,” Varipapa wrote.

“The project going on now at the 76 gas station at SB Blvd/Westminster (13980 Seal Beach Boulevard) calls for the installation of two (2) hydrogen fuel dispensing pumps and related equipment to be added to the existing gasoline station/convenience store,” Varipapa wrote.

“MCI/Verizon is installing fiber optic cabling to provide faster and more reliable service for its customers. The installation is taking place along Seal Beach Boulevard from PCH to Westminster Avenue in the northbound shoulder, adjacent to the Naval Weapon Station installation,” Varipapa wrote.

“Coastal oak trees are going in this week and all five should be planted by no later than the end of the week. If you have time, you should visit the installation they have a big crane lifting the tree and planting it,” Varipapa wrote.

